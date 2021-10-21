Vermont State Police investigating a fatal shooting in Greensboro

The Orleans County Sheriffs Department is investigating a death in the town of Greensboro.

Police say the deceased is identified as Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick.

Police say they were called to a dispute between two people last night. Police say Daryl Johnson, 48, and Chaplin had been arguing earlier in the day in Hartwick.

The incidences surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and are under active investigation. Police say this incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information connected to this investigation is being asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or submit a tip online at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.