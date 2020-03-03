Vermont State Police investigating shooting homicide in Cambridge

Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent homicide in the town of Cambridge.

Police said the victim, who was shot, was found at a residence on Hillside Drive at about 3 a.m. Troopers with the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigationsare are investigating.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death of the man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.