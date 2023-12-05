Williston, VT – A newly built Vermont State Police barracks has opened up in Williston, a half mile south of the former barracks location.

It is 22,600 square feet and includes a 11,000 square foot garage to house their special teams vehicles (Crime Scene Search team, Mobile Command Post, Tactical Services Unite, Bomb Squad).

The barracks will also house Northern Vermont’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). PSAP provides emergency communication and dispatch services for the VSP and multiple other law enforcement and first responder agencies throughout the northern half of Vermont.

The new barracks, which replaced a smaller building the VSP moved into in 1992, including office space for uniformer troopers and detectives, a ‘comfortable’ interview room for victims, witnesses, and suspects, secure evidence rooms, storage and sally ports, and conference rooms.

Smith Alvarez Sienkiewycz Architects of Burlington designed the barracks, and DEW Construction managed the construction. The post commander will be Lieutenant Cory Lozier, and the barracks will provide coverage through Chittenden and Lamoille Counties.

A formal ribbon-cutting will be at a later date.