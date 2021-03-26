Vermont State Police pledge to bring more women into agency

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont State Police are pledging to take steps to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement, the statewide agency said Thursday.

It’s signed on to the 30×30 Pledge that more than 35 agencies around the country have committed to take a series of low- and no-cost actions. The steps will help to assess the department regarding gender equity; identify factors that may be driving any disparities; and to work to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing, state police said.

About 13% of Vermont State Police troopers and 15% of leadership are women, state police said.

“To better reflect the communities we serve, we know that we need to continue making strides toward hiring and retaining a diverse membership,” said Capt. Julie Scribner, the Vermont State Police co-director of fair & impartial policing and community affairs in a written statement.

The pledge comes from the 30×30 Initiative, a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations that is affiliated with Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.