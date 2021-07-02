Vermont State Police to conduct boater sobriety tests on the water

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say boaters suspected of being impaired can now face sobriety tests on the water.

Police have stopped boaters that they suspect of operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. But Police Sgt. Jay Riggen tells the Burlington Free Press the drivers have been typically taken back to shore to conduct further sobriety tests. Riggen said that was time-consuming and often logistically challenging, including when a second, sober person was needed to take the boat back to shore.

Now, police have adopted methods used by the U.S. Coast Guard to test a person’s nervous system functionality while the person is sitting down in the boat.

