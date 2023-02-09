A 14-year veteran of the Vermont State Police who was suspended with pay while detectives investigate missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex, has resigned.

Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, was placed on paid leave December 19 after police were unable to locate several items from the barracks’ temporary evidence storage room.

A request for a search warrant that was approved by a judge Dec. 22 said the missing property included a Rolex wristwatch and other items seized by narcotics investigators and Burlington police on Nov. 22. DiGenova showed a Rolex to another trooper and then had a watch appraised by a Burlington jeweler, according to the search warrant request. DiGenova told investigators he’d bought the watch from a relative and returned it.

A Burlington jewelry store business card was found during a search of DiGenova’s state police vehicle, according to the affidavit. The owner of the jewelry store reportedly said DiGenova came to the store in his work uniform asking for an appraisal for a gold Rolex watch. The store owner estimated the watch to be worth $14,000.

Detectives are investigating possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, according to court records. No charges have been filed.

DiGenova’s lawyer, David Sleigh, said last month that a number of troopers had access to the property room and DiGenova had been trying to buy a watch for his son’s 21st birthday and he got one from a cousin that he later returned.