Next year, three Vermont colleges will merge to become Vermont State University, and Monday afternoon we learned who will serve as the school’s first President.

The VSCS Board of Trustees voted to approve Dr. Parwinder Grewal, effective July 1.

He’ll oversee the merger of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College.

Grewal brings 25 years of education experience to the position. Most recently, he filled a variety of administrative roles at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The school was also the result of a merger between three colleges.

“I do want to thank the entire board here for basically turning a big crisis into this exciting opportunity. This type of opportunity to transform higher education is virtually unprecedented,” Dr. Grewal said.