Vermont Statehouse to have portrait of Alexander Twilight, thought to be first black state lawmaker

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Statehouse is making plans to unveil a portrait of the man thought to have been the first Black state lawmaker in the country.

On Sunday, the non-profit group Friends of the Vermont Statehouse announced it was commissioning a portrait of Alexander Twilight. Last week marked the 225th birthday of Twilight in Corinth. Earlier this year lawmakers supported a resolution to make his birthday “Alexander Twilight Day.”

Twilight graduated from Middlebury College in 1823 and later moved to Brownington to serve as the principal of the Orleans County Grammar School. In 1836 he was elected to represent Brownington in the Legislature. The portrait is expected to be ready to hang in the Statehouse in 2022.

