Vermont student goes from 100 seizures a day to zero

Eleven year old Cody Cullen just went two months seizure free! Fairfield Center School recently posted this photo of him on its’ Facebook page.

His mom, Pam, says he started showing signs of epilepsy in September and had a hard time finding a medication that worked.

She says his diagnosis felt like it came out of the blue:

“He went from being a healthy, sports playing kiddo, to having 100 seizures a day out of nowhere.”

Eventually, they found a medication that works and Cody hasn’t has a problem since February.