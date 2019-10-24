Vermont student leaders gather for health summit amid vaping crisis

Student leaders from schools around Vermont will participate in a day-long summit Thursday on youth tobacco and e-cigarette use and prevention.

The OVX (Our Voices Heard) summit on Thursday in Burlington includes a keynote address by Kesha Ram, an environmental health consultant and former state representative. There will also be workshops and other learning opportunities, said the Vermont Department of Health.

The summit is happening amid two public health crises related to vaping: underage use among teenagers and a sometimes fatal lung ailment that has affected more than 1,000 people.

According to the 2017 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 12% of young Vermonters aged 12 to 17 reported having used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days and 34% of high school students reported ever having used e-cigarettes.