Vermont students give clever names to VTrans plow trucks

Wolf Tracks, Ice Breaker, and Baby Snowda are now some of Vermont’s newly-named plow trucks.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation worked together with the Agency of Education to create an opportunity for Vermont students to actively engage in VT Plow Day. Students were asked to think of cute and clever names, vote on the school’s favorite idea, and assigned it to a VTrans plow truck.

“The feedback we received, it was an awesome, wonderful day for everybody, and something that was desperately needed over the last 19 months,” said Todd Law, VTrans Deputy Division Director.

More than 160 schools participated and received a visit from a signature orange truck throughout the day Wednesday with the selected name and the school’s name displayed on the side. A second grader from Porters Point School in Colchester thought of the winning name: Artic Blaze.

“The way I came up with is I have a stuffy wolf named Artic Blaze,” said Ryan Haggerty. “And I’m like, ‘Well it’s a snow plow, and it’s related to snow so I guess that would be a really good name for it.”

Haggerty says he was “speechless” during Wednesday’s truck visit. His principal, Carolyn Millhan, says she got a memo from the Agency of Education about this initiative and quickly got her school community involved.

“I think it shows students that they can really be involved in their community. I think it shows students that they can have voice and choice. I think that’s really important. Even our youngest students – kindergarten, first, and second grade,” said Millhan.

Students at Union Memorial School in Colchester also had a hand in naming a truck “Everest.” Law says VT Plow Day works to bring awareness and appreciation to VTrans employees.

“It’s an extremely critical duty that we have,” said Law. “And the best part is, our employees are extremely dedicated and they put in long, long hours. You know, we don’t know think about what got that road in that condition.”

The full list of schools and their trucks’ names can be viewed here.