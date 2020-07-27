Vermont superintendent’s letter highlights reopening issues

A letter to the community from the Harwood Union Unified School District’s Superintendent Brigid Nease highlights issues local districts will face as the school year approaches. The letter has many educators calling for statewide solutions.

The letter stated, “Under the guise of local control and the need to respond flexibly to the differences in each district, leaders were told by state officials to basically go figure it out.”

Nease addressed, school districts have published reopening plans that are vastly different from each other and she said districts only received health and safety guidance.

Other educators across Vermont say they are struggling and more needs to be done by the state for schools to safely reopen.

“The disparity of plans between communities right now is creating chaos at the local and regional levels. When a superintendent of a large district comes out and says that we should be concerned. We can’t deny it,” said Vermont educator Patrick Gordon.

Patrick Gordon is a Learning Specialist for the Norwich School District. Gordon’s wife is also an educator in a different district. He said the difference in plans will create problems for his family and many other families across Vermont.

“My wife and I have a soon to be 22-month-old son and we have to balance that we work for two separate districts, and he attends daycare within another district where we reside. We are going to have to make some difficult decisions to be able to balance our family’s needs with our needs as professionals as educators,” said Gordon.

Gordon explained how these issues will impact staffing at many districts. Nease also discussed the staffing issue in her letter that can be found here.

“Will there be substitute teachers to come in? I don’t have the answers to that, but the biggest thing is if we don’t have something at the state level, how can we ensure that what my wife and I are experiencing which is just 30 minutes apart to be able to function as a family unit, but also be professionals in our field,” said Gordon.