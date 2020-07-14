Vermont swimming champion completes 28.5 mile swim

Vera Rivard is 16-years-old and is an open water swimming champion. In 2018 she became the youngest swimmer to ever swim the length of Lake Memphremagog, a 25-mile swim between Newport, VT and Magog, Canada. She also completed in all the ice events at the 2018 and 2019 Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival. She was named one of 2018’s Athletes of the year by Vermont Sports Magazine and was named one of the World’s 50 most adventurous open water women by the World Open Water Swimming Association.

On July 5th, Vera kicked off her NYOW 20 Bridges season. This is a 28.5 mile swim around Manhattan, New York. The swim takes place in the East River, Harlem River, and Hudson River, under its 20 bridges. New York Open Water, which hosts the event, conducts a series of four swims each summer.

Vera has dreamed of this swim since she was little. At the age of 5, she swam her first open water lake mile at her home on Lake Kolelemook in Springfield, NH. She has been a member of the UVAC Swim Team for 11 years.