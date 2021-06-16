Vermont teen’s message in a bottle washes up in the Azores

A Portuguese teenager has found a message in a bottle that traveled at least 2,400 miles from a Vermont teenager.

Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018, The Boston Globe reported.

Santos’ mother, Molly Santos, posted a picture of the note on Facebook on June 8, along with a plea: “if you know someone who lives in Vermont ask them to share this so we can find this kid it’s so cool how far it came!!!”

The note inside of a Powerade bottle was written in orange marker on a notecard that reads, “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” The note included an email address to respond.

Molly Santo said that she sent an email to the address, but never received a response.

