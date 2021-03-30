Vermont expands vaccine eligibility to BIPOC, caregivers of children with high-risk conditions

MONTPELIER – At Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Vermont officials announced two new exceptions to the state’s age-based vaccination strategy.



Beginning Thursday, BIPOC Vermonters 16 and older will be able to register for an appointment.

“Data that I have shared here previously reveals the almost two-fold increase in risk the BIPOC population has for being hospitalized,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

The move comes as registration rates for BIPOC individuals in Vermont continue to lag behind, despite efforts like opening up BIPOC-focused clinics in partnership with the Windham County Branch of the Vermont NAACP, the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and the Vermont Professionals of Color Network.

“It is unacceptable that this disparity remains for this population placed at higher risk,” Dr. Levine said.

The other group announced for eligibility includes parents or primary caregivers who are caring for children with certain high-risk conditions, who will be eligible for vaccination starting Wednesday.

“These children would be on our high-risk disease list due to their immunocompromised medically complex condition, and prioritized, if they were only old enough to qualify for a vaccine,” Dr. Levine said. “We need to ensure these parents and caregivers remain healthy enough to care for their child, and that they not risk bringing the virus into the home.”

Given the risk associated with that population, there were questions about why that move wasn’t made earlier for a population described as a ‘relatively small group’.

“With a limited supply, we wanted to get to those at most risk of hospitalization and death, and unfortunately, it didn’t rise to that level at the time,” said Governor Phil Scott. “With the increased amount of supply, we felt that it was appropriate to take action and do whatever we could to protect them and their families.”

It was also announced Tuesday that Governor Scott will allow fully-vaccinated Vermonters to visit friends or loved ones in the hospital, so long as the facility itself is on board with the new changes as well. Other COVID-19 protocols including masking are still in place.

“These visitors will need to present evidence of vaccination, which includes the COVID-19 vaccination card provided to every vaccinated person,” said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. “Hospitals do have discretion to use more stringent standards and guidance.”

Lastly, Vermont is continuing to add more pharmacy partners in the vaccine rollout. This week, CVS is adding locations in Essex, Rutland and Williston. On April 5th, those who are eligible will also be able to make appointments at 12 Hannaford locations across Vermont.