Gov. Phil Scott said Monday that he directed the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery to remove Russian-owned liquor from the shelves of state agent stores and to stop buying from Russian-owned distilleries until further notice.

Scott said he would issue an executive order later this week with more action and state sanctions Vermont will pursue “to respond to the illegal and heinous Putin invasion of Ukraine.”

He said in a statement that he’s “heartened by the overwhelming and united response from the Free World in support of the people of Ukraine” after an invasion by Russia last week.

“Vermonters are inspired by the bravery, courage and sacrifice of those who seek nothing more than the freedom to determine their own futures. The Ukrainian people are fighting for the same values we believe in, and we must come together to support them,” he said.