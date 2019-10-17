Vermont to receive $1.37M from J&J for violation of Consumer Protection Act

Montpelier – Johnson and Johnson, a multi-billion dollar global healthcare company, and it’s subsidiary – Ethicon, Inc., will pay Vermont more than one million dollars for violating the Consumer Protection Act. The companies misrepresented the safety and effectiveness of transvaginal surgical mesh devices and failed to sufficiently disclose the risks associated with their use.

The companies agreed to pay out nearly $117M to 41 states in the United States, while payouts for affected consumers is still pending in several class action lawsuits. Vermont’s Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Johnson & Johnson’s deceptive acts caused many women to suffer in “profound and personal” ways.

Evidence shows the companies were aware of the possibility of serious medical complications, but did not accurately report that information to consumers or the surgeons who were implanting the devices.