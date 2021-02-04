Vermont to receive $1.5 mil in multi-state opioid settlement

McKinsey is one of the world’s largest business consulting firms. It’ll pay nearly $600 million for its role in ‘turbo-charging’ opioid sales and advising Purdue pharma for over a decade., which helped fuel the u-s opioid crisis.

“McKinsey recommended targeting specific patients including opioid naive people and creating targeted messaging for specific providers which Purdue adopted,” said TJ Donovan, Vermont’s Attorney General.

Donovan was one of 47 state Attorneys General to investigate McKinsey. He says this is the first multi-state opioid settlement to send money directly to states. It’s also the first that holds a consultant accountable, rather than an opioid manufacturer or distributor. But Donovan says McKinsey’s specific advice and marketing tactics drove up profits.

For many Vermonters, getting a tooth pulled or having surgery led to a prescription and, to getting hooked.

“People who struggled with this did not fail,” Donovan said. “They were victims of this effort to sell this incredible dangerous, highly addictive drug in a way to maximize profits.”

The money will go to the Vermont legislature who will ultimately decide how it’s spent. Donovan’s team says they’d like it to be spent on opioid prevention and abatement programs.

McKinsey will also have to make tens of thousands of its documents public. The settlement is also sending $3.3 million to New Hampshire and $32 million to New York.