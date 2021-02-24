Vermont to send new tax documents to everyone who received jobless benefits

This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Zelienople, Pa., shows multiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns. The government says that the average tax refund and the total amount of refunds issued have declined for the second straight week. The declines have become a political issue, as Democrats contend they show how the new Republican-written tax law hurts middle-class people. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Vermont Department of Labor is finalizing plans to mail new tax documents to everyone who received unemployment benefits last year.

The department is resending the 1099-G forms after tens of thousands of people were sent tax documents last month with information about other people.

Claimants will receive a 1099-G form for each program they collected unemployment insurance benefits from during the 2020 calendar year, the department said. This means many claimants should expect multiple 1099-G forms if they collected benefits for most of the year, especially during the spring, summer and fall, and if their unemployment was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the last couple weeks, teams from the Department of Labor and across state government, have worked to validate and review tax information before reissuing the 1099-G documents,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Ensuring the information is the best it can be, has been our top priority.”

Earlier this month, officials realized that some of the tax documents sent to people across the state contained information, including Social Security numbers, for other people.