Vermont to test Amber, Blue alerts

Welcome to Vermont road sign on May 25, 2008. (James Bilbre / Flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Public Safety will be testing the state’s Amber Alert and Blue Alert systems this week.

Messages will be sent to thousands of subscribers and information about the exercise will be on the Vermont Agency of Transportation boards. Television and radio stations will get texts.

Amber Alert is intended only for the most serious, time-critical child abduction cases, according to the Vermont State Police. The Blue Alert is used when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed, or is missing in the line of duty.

The Amber Alert exercise takes place on Thursday and the Blue Alert system will be tested on Friday.

Phone alerts will only be sent to people who signed up for VT-ALERT.