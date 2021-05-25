Vermont towns take part in George Floyd Remembrance Day

One year ago to the day, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin took George Floyd’s life.

In the Green Mountain State Tuesday, Vermonters near and far gathered to observe George Floyd remembrance day.

“We are done. We are done dying. And we demand accountability, justice, and the respect and celebration of our humanity,” said activist C D Mattison.

Mattison organized a memorial in Burlington’s City Hall Park. People gathered in silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, about the length of time Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck.

To keep Floyd’s memory alive, Mattison reached out to the governor and state lawmakers with Vermont’s Social Equity Caucus to create an annual day of remembrance.

“Even just kneeling for nine minutes and 29 seconds is challenging. That experience really allowed me to focus on my body, my emotions, what’s going on for me in reflecting on a year of heightened racial reckoning in this country and the toll that it’s continued to take on black and brown Americans and Vermonters,” said Senator Kesha Ram (D – chittenden).

With unanimous support, Governor Scott signed a proclamation designating May 25 as George Floyd Remembrance Day in Vermont.

“I’m grateful for Governor Scott and his words for calling it correctly and naming it what it was…it was a murder and also saying on this day, we should reflect,” said Mattison.

From Burlington to Bristol to Morristown to Putney, Vermonters did just that.

“During the nine minutes I think it was just a lot of fighting with hope and anger that I still live in a country where people will deliberately slam the door on black folks…the metaphorical door on black folks,” said Zoraya Hightower, Burlington City Council member, Ward 1.

Another individual has been serving Vermont’s BIPOC community during the pandemic, ensuring people had access to vaccines and COVID-19 education.

“I hope that is not a day that is just remembered but a day that serves as the beginning of generational change to come,” said Luis Calderin, board member of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network.

Students in Morristown organized a protest against police brutality.

“It’s been a lot of emotions, but it’s been a powerful day,” Stowe High School junior Maddy Ziminski.

A mother from Johnson, Vermont brought her young children to the protest.

“It’s important that we teach our children early on the role that we play in bringing equity and justice to all black, brown, indigenous, and people of color.”

While George Floyd will be remembered once a year, Mattison says we must make racial equity and justice a commitment every day of the year.

“I don’t want this to be one day. I want this to be an annual day of remembrance because I want us to be committed and challenged throughout every day of the year to making true progress and dealing with racism and the harms that are done to people,” said Mattison.