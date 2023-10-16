Vermont Star Police have scheduled a 4 p.m press conference to provide updates on two fatal shootings in the Northeast Kingdom.

On Saturday, police said they were called to a home on Farrah Road in Newport Town, where they found a man who had been shot to death.

Early Monday, troopers say another man had been shot to death at a property on Vermont Route 16 in Wheelock.

Troopers said Vermont Route 16 in Wheelock is closed between Taylor Road to the south and Runaway Pond to the north while investigators process the scene. Motorists should take alternate routes.

No arrests have been made in either case. The victims’ names have not been released.

Troopers say the incidents appear to be isolated cases and pose no threat to the wider public.

The briefing will be held by Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.