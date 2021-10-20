Vermont urge victims and families of domestic violence to know the signs and ways to seek support

With Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, professionals want survivors to know support is out there.

Professionals say the recent killing of 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo by her 41-year-old husband Joseph Ferlazzo in Bolton, Vermont, shines yet another light on domestic violence. A phenomenon they say is, tragically, a common reality for women in the country.

“For you a long, long time, every 7 seconds in the United States, a woman has been battered,” said Circle’s Co-Director Diane Kinney.

Kinney runs a domestic violence hotline based in Washington County, where the average monthly call volume is 450.

“Folks don’t think that they’re in an abusive relationship until they get hit. And when that happens they might have a couple kids, they’ve been together for a while and it’s much harder to leave,” said Kinney.

She says escaping is the most dangerous phase in these relationships.

“This not a one-person problem of one man. This is a culture of teaching. We’re creating a culture of masculinity that is destructive,” said University of Vermont lecturer Justin Morgan-Parmett.

Parmett teaches a class on violent masculinities. He once asked men and women ages 13 – 70 what it means to be masculine, and all of them answered the same way.

“Be tough, be powerful, don’t back down. And if someone challenges them, it’s often that violence is the best way to get what I want,” said Morgan-Parmett.

Kinney says common signs of abuse are extreme jealousy, control, blaming and isolation, which often lead to physical violence.

Kinney encourages anyone, victims’ and their families, to call the hotline or reach out to a program located in every Vermont county. She also mentioned Norwich University will host an event Thursday, October 28 that gives survivors the opportunity to share their stories.