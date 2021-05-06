Vermont vaccination drive-through events held Friday and Saturday

The Vermont Health Department has set up COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic options Friday and Saturday.
Friday, at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds there will be a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can register through the Health Department website or you can just “drive in”, with no appointment necessary.
Saturday there will also be Johnson & Johnson clinics at both Bear Ridge Speedway, and Devils Bowl Speedway.
Bear Ridge Speedway will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will have 150 slots available. The Devils Bowl Speedway will be held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and have 180 slots available.
The Vermont Health Department is encouraging adults 18 and up who have yet to be vaccinated to take advantage of walk-in clinics.
If you prefer to make an appointment, have questions about the vaccine, or want to find other walk-in vaccine clinics visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.