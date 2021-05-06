Vermont vaccination drive-through events held Friday and Saturday

Brian Snipes receives a drive-thru vaccination Monday at “Vaccine Fest,” a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. Every adult in Louisiana over the age of 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the state’s expanded eligibility went into effect Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Vermont Health Department has set up COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic options Friday and Saturday.

Friday, at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds there will be a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can register through the Health Department website or you can just “drive in”, with no appointment necessary.

Saturday there will also be Johnson & Johnson clinics at both Bear Ridge Speedway, and Devils Bowl Speedway.

Bear Ridge Speedway will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will have 150 slots available. The Devils Bowl Speedway will be held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and have 180 slots available.

The Vermont Health Department is encouraging adults 18 and up who have yet to be vaccinated to take advantage of walk-in clinics.

If you prefer to make an appointment, have questions about the vaccine, or want to find other walk-in vaccine clinics visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.