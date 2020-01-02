Vermont welcomes first New Year’s baby

Just 36 minutes after the start of a new decade, Mandi and Ryan Boutin welcomed their baby boy Ronan Jay Boutin into the world. Ronan weighed seven pounds and six ounces.

The couple says they got to the hospital around 8 on the thirty first and they were hoping he would be born sooner. ​

​”We were really trying make the cut for 2019, but he had other plans,” said Ronan’s Mom Mandi Boutin.​

​Ronan’s due date was actually January 16th and the couple says the whole experience came as a bit of a surprise. ​

According to UNICEF, an estimated 392,078 babies will be born around the world on New Year’s Day with over 10 thousand, 400 of those babies being born in the U.S ​

​While many people were out celebrating the New Year, the couple spent their holiday in the hospital, but say they got there just in time to see fireworks out their window.​

​This was Mandi and Ryan’s second son and they say they’re looking forward to the next decade with their new addition and have just one wish.

​”Just that he stays healthy and we all can just grow as a family,” said Mandi.​