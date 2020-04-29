Vermont will enhance testing and contact tracing programs

Vermont will be ramping up testing and tracing efforts over the next month. The increase will take place in stages, expanding on targeted populations to be tested. Governor Phil Scott says the goal to increase testing is important to our economy because as we start to ease restrictions, more testing and tracing will help us identify and isolate outbreaks. Doctor Mark Levine says he wants to triple the amount of tests, to 7,000 a week.

Dr. Mark Levine says, “Ever since the start of this pandemic, as a state, we have worked aggressively to ensure the testing supplies needed to maintain stable and consistent access for testing sites across the state.”

Dr. Levine says his team has identified several key groups that will have more access to tests in the coming weeks.

“We have sought to focus on vulnerable groups, to be strategic, evidence-based and science-driven, to try to improve on lengthy quarantines for asymptomatic people.”

The first expansion will strengthen testing or vulnerable populations and health care workers in group settings where outbreaks have been most prevalent. Long-term care and other facilities, which have had a positive test result, will receive expanded, facility-wide testing.

Debra Leonard, Chair of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at UVM medical center says this strategy is essential in the fight against COVID-19.

“I do think this is a very important and timely plan. Our number of positive results has been going down and has been lowered for the last two weeks” says Leonard.

Health care workers will particularly benefit. The enhanced testing program will not test asymptomatic workers who have contact with COVID-19 patients and additional personnel in preparation for potential health care re-openings.

Debra Leonard says, “Working on the front line is working on the front line. So the testing simply allows us to detect when an infection has happened promptly, so that there are no delays in getting that diagnosis.”

Governor Scott said it’s important to remember that no matter what amount of testing we do, it won’t eliminate the risk.

“An increase in testing and tracing will only help in our restart efforts, if we also continue to separate ourselves, wash our hands disinfect things we touch, wear our masks” said Scott.

The state’s contact tracing program will also be enhanced to accommodate the new level of testing. Tracing will be expanded to include the 14 days prior to symptoms of COVID-positive individuals, to try to identify their source of infection.

The Health Department also announced that they are going to start using an app called “Sara Alert” to help with contact tracing. The app will send messages to those infected and their contacts to see how they are feeling each day. The state is able to handle 300-900 cases and their contacts per week under this new strategy. This will help make sure they are on top of every case.