Vermont woman admits to stealing over $2 million from employer

A St. Johnsbury woman has agreed to a plea deal after being accused of stealing over $2 million from her employer.

Jennifer Dwyer, 49, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to one count of wire fraud for embezzling about $2.2 million from Northeast Agriculture Sales, Inc. over a ten year period.

Dwyer was a bookkeeper for the company from 1998 until 2017. According to the indictment Dwyer began stealing money in 2007 through unauthorized electronic transfers from the company’s payroll account into her personal account, then used the money on person debt, expenses, and on-line gambling.

Dwyer faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, she will also have to pay restitution of about $2.2 million to Northeast Agriculture Sales, Inc.