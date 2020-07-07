Vermont “Women with Chainsaws” teaches safety and confidence

Kat Scoville created Women with Chainsaws as a way to empower women. The class provides a relaxed, engaged and supportive environment to learn a new skill.

Scoville said the class is a great way to feel strong and give women the confidence to do something they might not otherwise do.

The class is Woodbury and is a great time filled with lots of information. The first few hours of the class take place in a classroom setting and the second half of the class takes place outside to start cutting.

Scoville said she has been using a chainsaw for over 20 years sicen she began chopping her own wood for her stove. Now she wants to tell other women that they can do it too!

