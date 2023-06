Jay, VT – A Richford man is dead and two people were injured after a single-car crash in Jay.

Police say 39-year-old Joshua Smith was driving east on VT 105 at about 7 a.m. Wednesday when he crossed the centerline, went off the road and down an embankment before hitting a tree. Smith was declared dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the vehicle, Allison Desautels, 35, and Joseph Canto, 35, both of Richford, were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.