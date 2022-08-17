The ‘Ten Best Days of Summer’ are fast approaching but this year, the Champlain Valley Fair is celebrating a special milestone — 100 years of history at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction..

Williston-based Photographer and author, Stephen Mease, joined the Morning Brew to discuss how it has grown to become the largest annual event in Vermont. Mease’s new book, ‘Images of America: Champlain Valley Fair’ documents the history of the fair first began, and a special exhibit at this year’s fair will showcase his findings.

If you’d like to get yourself a copy of his new book before the fair, you can do so at this link on Amazon.