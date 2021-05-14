15-year-old driver in critical condition after Windham County crash

A 15-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in the town of Townshend, the Vernont State Police said.

Troopers and local firefighters responded to a report of the crash, on East Hill Road near Peaked Mountain Road, shortly after 7: 30 p.m. They found the 15-year-old, believed to be the driver, unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle, a 2005 Ford Ranger.

After the driver was removed from the pickup, which was totaled, the teen was transported to Grace Cottage Hospital and later airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. The driver is reported to be in critical condition at the hospital.

A 17-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was treated at Grace Cottage Hospital and released, police said. The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Vermont State Police said because of their ages, officials are is unable to share more information about the two teens.