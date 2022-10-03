Newport, VT — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday evening when he collided with a pickup truck at a Newport intersection.

Jordan Carpenter, 20, was traveling north on VT Route 100 when a southbound driver in an F150 pickup truck attempted to turn onto Collins Mill Road. Carpenter was unable to stop before colliding with the truck. He was declared dead at the scene.

The other driver, Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was not injured.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Williston State Police Barracks.