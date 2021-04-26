2020 U.S. Census shows Vermont grew almost 2.8% since 2010

FILE – This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio that tried to get the U.S. Census Bureau to provide data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts ahead of its planned release. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The 2020 U.S. Census figures show the Vermont population grew almost 2.8% in the last decade to a resident population of just over 643,000.

The Vermont figures were released Monday when national figures were released as part of the national reapportionment of how the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be distributed between the states. However, Vermont will continue to have only one representative to the U.S. House.

Vermont continues to be the second least populated state in the country. Only Wyoming has fewer residents.

Nationally, the population of the United States grew by 7.4% in the last decade, the second-slowest increase ever.