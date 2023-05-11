Montpelier, VT – On Thursday runners took to the streets for the 40th annual corporate cup challenge.

The 5-k race supports the ‘Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.’ Teams from state businesses and local organizations took part in the run and walk. Including state representatives and senators.

Members of the Marshfield volunteer fire department walked it, in their fire gear to bring awareness to the need for volunteer firefighters.

This is only the second time the race has been in-person since the start of the pandemic.