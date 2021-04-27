80-year-old Koffee Kup Bakery closes; financial losses cited

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An 80-year-old Vermont bakery company that sold products all over the east coast has closed.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the Koffee Kup Bakery closed Monday. The Vermont Department of Labor has confirmed 156 workers at the Koffee Kup site in Burlington and 91 workers at the Vermont Bread Company location in Brattleboro lost their jobs. New York City-based American Industrial Acquisition Corporation bought the company a few weeks ago.

A news release says for each of the last four years Koffee Kup has suffered substantial financial losses.