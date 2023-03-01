The ACLU of Vermont is asking legislators not to move forward with a proposal to build a new women’s correctional facility.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s 2024-2025 Capital Budget Proposal includes $15.5 million to upgrade several state prisons and to build a new prison and re-entry facility for women.

The ACLU opposes the governor’s proposed, saying the money could help fund model programs to reduce the number of people who are incarcerated.

“The conditions in the Vermont prison system are deplorable,” said Advocacy Director for ACLU of Vermont, Falko Schilling. “But the administration’s approach to the problem fails to consider community-based alternatives that could serve incarcerated populations better, at lower cost, and in a shorter time frame.”

Scott said the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, state’s only prison for women, “from a programmatic standpoint is not ideal.”

“All our facilities are getting older, and some are in need of replacement,” he said.

The Governor’s goal for this project is to design a safer correctional and re-entry facility that is “trauma informed and gender responsive.”

“We’re looking for all different kinds of solutions to the dilemma we find ourselves in, but I think we’re having good conversations with the legislature about this,” said Scott.

Schilling, however, says some of the proposed spending would be better served on alternatives to prison.

“This proposal would add bed capacity far beyond the current and future needs, and displace lower cost, community-based alternatives,” said

The topic will be discussed amongst the legislature in the coming weeks.