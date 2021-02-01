Police: One injured and taken to hospital after shooting at University Mall in South Burlington

7:00pm:

One person was injured and went to the hospital after a shooting at the University Mall, Chief Shawn Burke said while briefing reporters on the scene.

He confirmed a dispute between at least two people. It appears the suspect or suspects took off. The incident took place in a common corridor of the mall, possibly near GameStop.

Chief Burke said this was not a random shooting. the incident took place in a common corridor of the mall.

Police are now reviewing surveillance footage.

6:28pm:

South Burlington Police are responding to an active incident at the University Mall on Dorset St. in South Burlington. Police are asking residents to avoid this area

This story will be updated as new information comes out.