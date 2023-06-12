DORSET, Vt. – Actor Treat Williams, who called Manchester Center home, died in a motorcycle crash in Dorset Monday evening.

Vermont State Police troopers say an SUV was turning left into a parking lot north off Morse Hill Road on Monday. They say Williams could not avoid the collision and was thrown from the bike.

He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver of the SUV, Ryan M. Koss of Pownal, was checked at the scene for minor injuries.

Williams was 71.

He’s perhaps most well-known for his role in WB’s Everwood, and Hair. He appeared in several Hallmark projects, including Chesapeake Shores.

Williams tweeted often about his love of Vermont, including two tweets sent hours before his death.