Peter Newton, 50, of Middlebury is seen in this mug shot taken Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven.

Peter Newton, the sheriff of Addison County, was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges of sexual and domestic assault.

Newton, 50, of Middlebury was arrested at construction site, where he was working as a contractor. He is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday.

Vermont State Police said troopers began investigating Newton in March after Middlebury police responded to a domestic disturbance report by a 35-year-old woman with whom Newton was in a relationship. The alleged incident was reported in the early morning hours of February 26 at Newton’s home.

Troopers gathered probable cause for Newton’s arrest during several interviews with the alleged victim. The Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case before charges were announced. Police said the Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office has recused itself from the case.

InMay, after a news report of the investigation, Newton posted a Facebook video, announcing he would not seek reelection and would retired when he term ends in February 2023. According to the Addison Independent, Newton has blamed numerous people for leaking the information on the February call to Middlebury police.

