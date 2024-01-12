Montpelier, VT- Two days after Gov. Phil Scott outlined a proposed bill that would make it easier to build new housing, an advocacy group working to end homelessness presented their policy recommendations for the 2024 legislative session at the statehouse on Thursday.

Members Housing First Vermont — some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves — said rising rental prices and low vacancies have driven up the state’s number of homeless, causing a crisis that could’ve been avoided.

The organization’s proposed policies emphasize finding people shelter before addressing other issues they may be facing. Components of the Housing First approach include more low-barrier shelters that don’t turn people away based on sobriety, accommodating those with a disability and providing supportive services once those people have more permanent housing.

“It is time to act with urgency and compassion to address the crisis of homelessness in Vermont.,” said Brenda Siegel, Executive Director of End Homelessness VT. “Far too many children and people with disabilities and medical vulnerabilities have been forced to sleep outside in Vermont, there is a better path forward and we must take it.”

Housing First Vermont made eight recommendations to legislators, including investing in non-congregate interim shelters to house people while finding them a more permanent option. State officials are working towards the goal of building shelters to house some of the people who will be forced out of the state’s emergency housing programs when they end on March 15 and April 1.

“Vermont’s emergency of homelessness is not inevitable,” said advocate Rebecca Duprey, who has experienced homelessness herself, said. “Our community members and neighbors should not have to suffer any longer without safe and stable housing. We have to adopt data-driven policies now to solve homelessness in Vermont.”

Vermont reported the second-highest per capita rate of homelessness for the second year in a row in 2023, according to an annual report to Congress from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Members of Housing First Vermont proposed evidence-backed policies that they say will help reduce the amount of Vermonters experiencing homelessness in the state.

In a presentation to the Vermont Hosue Committee on General and Housing, Department for Children and Families Commissioner Chris Winters said there were 684 households in the emergency shelter program as of the end of December. A lack of housing units has made it a struggle for them to find housing for people exiting the program.

“There are a number of people in the hotels and motels who actually have a voucher but cannot find a unit, or one that is affordable enough for them to use that voucher in,” said Winters, “The unit creation is so key to unlocking a number of solutions in this giant puzzle, and we can’t move people out of the hotels and motels if we don’t have units to move them into.”

When legislators proposed a sweeping new housing bill on Wednesday, Winters said that legislation is the state’s most effective tool in fighting the housing crisis long-term.

“We are taking a number of measures to try to create shelters in the short term,” Winters said. “But I think it’s really important to remember that in the long term, a bill like this is one of the most effective things that we can do to address the problem that we’re facing today. The scope could be much smaller if we had units. DCF is the, is the safety net, and we want to emphasize the importance of this bill, this bill in front of us today, to people experiencing homelessness.”

Housing First Vermont members include ACLU Vermont, Disability Rights Vermont, End Homelessness Vermont, Pathways Vermont, Vermont Center for Independent Living, Vermont Legal Aid, Michael Ruggles, Brenda Siegel, and Anne Sosin.