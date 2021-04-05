Agreement will allow Bennington to use former Southern Vermont College playing fields

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Health Care has finalized an agreement with the Town of Bennington for the use and maintenance of playing fields at the former Southern Vermont College campus.

The agreement covers the soccer and baseball fields, and is expected to remain in effect until at least Dec. 1, when it will be reviewed. Under the agreement, the Town of Bennington will insure the fields and its Buildings & Grounds Department will be responsible for:

Assessing the fields, bleachers, and other structures

Mowing and trimming

Preparing the fields for play

Providing trash collection

Contracting and portable toilets

“With very little additional investment, we are able to make a new civic space available to the people of Bennington,” said Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Dan Monks.

Additionally, Southwestern Vermont Health Care agreed to assist the county’s health system in developing a master plan for potential long-term development of the campus property.