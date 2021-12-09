Burlington, VT — Alejandro (“Alex”) Hernandez will become the tenth president of Champlain College starting June 6, 2022.

The Champlain College Board of Trustees announced the hiring of Hernandez, who currently serves as the Dean of the School of Continuing and Professional Studies and Vice Provost of Online Learning at the University of Virginia.

Hernandez has an MBA and MA in Education from Stanford University and a BA from Claremont McKenna College. Throughout his career, Hernandez has worked many positions in the field of education including teaching high school mathematics in South Los Angeles, working as an administrator for Portland Public Schools in Oregon and serving as an area superintendent for Aspire Public Schools in California.

Hernandez also spent time working for the Charter School Growth Fund, a national education foundation, where he built the nonprofit’s Innovative Schools practice, which is one of the largest efforts in the country focused on personalized learning and career readiness.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead Champlain College,” Hernandez said. “Champlain’s mission resonates strongly with me both personally and professionally, and I’m excited to work with the community to build on its success and momentum.”

Champlain College President Emeritus David Finney has served as the Interim President since June 1, 2021 and was the President of Champlain College from 2005 to 2014.

“I’m thrilled that Alex Hernandez will be Champlain’s next President,” Finney said. “Champlain has an important role in helping Burlington and Vermont thrive, and I am excited about Alex’s track record of creating partnerships that drive economic opportunity.”

Champlain College Board of Trustees Chair Judy O’Connell said Hernandez has strong track record of education innovation and is the right person to lead the college’s Re-Evolutionary Champlain 2030 strategic plan, a roadmap for the College in the years ahead.

“We believe Alex is the right leader to bring to life the goals set forth in the plan, which include launching new innovative, career-focused programs, reaching diverse student populations, and building partnerships that help Vermont thrive,” O’Connell said.

Hernandez plans to relocate to Burlington by summer.