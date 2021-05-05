American Heart Association held their Go Red for Women luncheon virtually again this year

The American Heart Association wants you to live fierce.

It’s 2021 Vermont Go Red for Women luncheon was virtual again this year.

Local 22’s Lauren Maloney was emcee along with Mary Cenci from Star 92.9. The American Heart Association celebrated volunteers, survivors and supporters. Heart attack survivor Mika Leah shared her personal battle with heart disease and urged people to know your numbers and know your body.

“If we don’t support the AHA and don’t raise the funds needed for the research and education then this problem isn’t going to go away”