American Heart Association held their Go Red for Women luncheon virtually again this year

Vermont

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GO RED FOR WOMEN_1547775638188.png.jpg

The American Heart Association wants you to live fierce.

It’s 2021 Vermont Go Red for Women luncheon was virtual again this year.

Local 22’s Lauren Maloney was emcee along with Mary Cenci from Star 92.9. The American Heart Association celebrated volunteers, survivors and supporters. Heart attack survivor Mika Leah shared her personal battle with heart disease and urged people to know your numbers and know your body.

“If we don’t support the AHA and don’t raise the funds needed for the research and education then this problem isn’t going to go away”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog