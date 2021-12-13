Montpelier, VT. — Andrea DeLaBruere has been named the new Commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access effective December 20.

DeLaBruere will be leaving her current position as the Executive Director of the Agency of Human Services where she assisted with the oversight of all six departments, the pandemic response, refugee resettlement and communications and legislative affairs.

“Andrea is a proven leader and an effective manager,” said Governor Scott. “Since joining AHS, she’s been instrumental in supporting the Agency and I’m confident she’ll excel in this new role.”

DeLaBruere will assume the role from Addie Strumolo who has been serving as the Acting Commissioner since June 2021.

“I want to thank Addie for leading the DVHA team over the past six months,” said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. “Her calm and steady leadership has been critical while we searched for a permanent Commissioner. I also feel confident that the team will thrive and grow under Andrea’s leadership.”