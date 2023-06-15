Burke, VT – An anonymous bidder placed an offer to buy Burke Mountain Resort last month and could be the new owner by the end of the year, according to federal court documents.

The bidder hopes to finalize the sale by the end of 2023, with a motion expected this month to get final sale approval from the court.

The former owner of Burke Mountain and Jay Peak was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the biggest fraud case in Vermont’s history. The EB-5 project was a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money last year.

The Jay Peak distributions were used to defraud the EB-5 investors, and according to the documents the Burke Mountain bidder plans to distribute the sales in the same way.