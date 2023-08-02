BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont has confirmed a second death related to last month’s severe flooding.

Robert Kerker, 67, of Rhineback, New York, drowned in the swollen waters of Stony Brook near Stockbridge while hiking the Appalachian Trail, Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said Tuesday.

“Our condolences go out to all of Mr. Kerker’s family and friends,” she said.

In another part of the state, Stephen Davoll, 63, drowned in his home in Barre on July 12, officials said.

Search crews found Kerker’s body on Friday along the Stony Brook about 1.5 miles downstream from where the trail crossed the brook, Vermont State Police said. A witness had reported seeing Kerker at the Stony Brook shelter the night of July 9 and said severe rain and flooding that hit Vermont the next day made the trail’s crossing of the stream dangerous.

Kerker was hiking the northern half of the Appalachian Trail and had been in touch with family weekly but not since July 9, state police said. His family had reported him overdue to the National Park Service on July 24, state police said.