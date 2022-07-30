Springfield, VT — On Saturday morning, a group of armed suspects entered a residence on Stanley Rd. and kidnapped an adult male against his will. Vermont State Police arrived at the residence and found another adult male who had been assaulted and sustained a minor injury. Police confirmed that there were at least four armed suspects and they kidnapped the victim at gunpoint.

The victim who was kidnapped was later located by police and was safe. Investigations are ongoing but it is believed that the two parties knew each other. Police have yet to make any arrests in the case, and anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police in Westminster at (802) 722-4600.