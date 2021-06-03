Art returns to the Capital City with Montpelier Alive’s June Art Walk

Art shows are returning to the Capital City! Montpelier Alive’s Art Walk will start on Friday and run all month long. The walk provides a fun and casual way to experience art, meet local artists, and explore Downtown Montpelier.

Local businesses all around downtown will be participating by displaying art on their walls and in their store fronts. Some places that are participating include Rabble Rouser, AroMed, The Drawing Board, and Katie’s Jewels.

The owner of Katie’s Jewels, Jeannemarie Schinhofen says, “I love art walk. I love having this opportunity for our town because we have so many talented artists that we get to see and I get to enjoy the artist work for as long as they are willing to leave it up.”

This is a special event, because it is the first time that some of these businesses can reopen since the pandemic. Executive Director of Montpelier Alive, Dan Groberg says, “The T.W. Wood Gallery, which is an amazing art museum that is here in Montpelier, has only been open by appointment. This is one of the first times they are going to open to the public.”

You can grab an art walk guidebook to help you navigate the displayed art at any of the presenting venues. For more details, click here.