As nation sees blood shortages, Red Cross of Burlington encourages Type O Blood donations

Hospitals around the country are dealing with severe blood shortages. They’re seeing more emergency room visits, elective surgeries, and those who delayed care as a result of the pandemic. And it’s putting stress on the nation’s blood supply.

It also has the Red Cross encouraging donors of all blood types, especially Type O, to make an appointment. Type O is know as the “Universal Blood Type.” It can be given safely to anyone and hospitals demand it most. But as people make summer plans, the Red Cross is noticing fewer donations and is asking for the community’s help.

“At the red cross, we like to have a five day supply on hand of all blood types, and in recent weeks we’ve been operating with a half day supply of type O,” said Jennifer Costa, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Northern New England.

Costa says this is the second time the Red Cross is seeing a blood shortage. The first was at the start of the pandemic in March as places, including blood drives, shut down. Now, more than a year later, it’s due to hospital demand.

“We are seeing an unprecedented number of trauma cases come through hospital doors. So increased ER visits,” said Costa.

The University of Vermont Medical Center says so far they haven’t had to delay surgeries. The same is true for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. They said in a statement:

“To stay ahead of this national issue, we have implemented temporary conservation methods as well as increased blood collections from our own blood donor program at DHMC,” said Audra Burns, DHMC’s Media Relations Manager.

However, the Red Cross is seeing the opposite of increased blood collections.

“Many of us don’t think about blood until we need it. I think it’s something we just assume like medication, we’ll go to the hospital and we’ll get it if we need it. But the reality is the only source of blood are healthy human donors,” said Costa.

But the Decatur family – all Type O donors – plan to roll up their sleeves this week.

“Knowing that there’s a special need for it, made me want to come in and donate even more,” said Jacob Decatur.

Decatur is a regular at the Red Cross having donated a total of 16 units and 2 gallons of blood.

“Sometimes people have said to me, the Red Cross is always saying that they need blood. That’s true. We do. Because it is this perishable product and every two seconds in the US, someone needs blood,” said Costa.

To meet hospital demands, the state needs to collect 80 pints of blood every day. That’s 560 different Vermonters every week willing to roll up their sleeves.