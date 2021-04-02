As virus spreads, Vermont loses its relatively safe status

As the number of new coronavirus cases increases across Vermont, the state is losing its long-cherished point of pride as one of the safest states in the country during the pandemic.

Statistics released Friday show the state is approaching its highest-ever 14-day average of new cases. State officials say the good news is those most vulnerable to severe illness and death are being vaccinated in ever-increasing numbers, helping to limit deaths from COVID-19. The increase in cases is mostly among young people who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Officials are urging people to maintain the COVID-19 preventive measures for just a few more weeks until everyone can be vaccinated.